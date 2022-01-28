Peanut growers gather for annual state meet in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Peanut growers from across Mississippi gathered at the Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg Thursday.

They took part in the 17th annual Meeting and Trade Show for the Mississippi Peanut Growers Association.

Dozens of attendees learned about the newest agricultural products and heard about the latest research on peanuts.

They also elected officers for their association.

“We try to update our growers on the latest research,” said Malcolm Broome, executive director of the Mississippi Peanut Growers Association. “We have a full-time peanut agronomist at Mississippi State University doing research. We have variety trials and that gives them the latest information on that.”

“Plus, we bring in all the other components of our peanut industry. That gives them an update on what’s taken place in the last year and then at that point, we’ll have our annual meeting where we elect new officers and Board of Directors.”

The organization first met in 2006.

