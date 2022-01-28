Overnight high-speed pursuit lands Hattiesburg man in jail

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputies with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department were involved overnight in a high-speed pursuit that began on Mississippi 29 near the intersection of U.S. 84 west in Jones County.

Malcolm Love, 35, Hattiesburg, led JCSD deputies on the pursuit to Ellisville, where he took Interstate 59 south to Hattiesburg.

JCSD was joined by the Ellisville Police Department with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol and Hattiesburg Police Department advised of the pursuit as the chase neared Forrest County.

Once the chase left Jones County, Forrest County deputies deployed spike strips, which the fleeing suspect managed to avoid, JCSD said.

During the pursuit, items believed to be illegal narcotics were thrown from the fleeing vehicle, JCSD said.

The pursuit continued into Forrest County on I-59 to U.S. 49 south in Hattiesburg, where the chase ended near the Krystal restaurant.

Love was arrested by JCSD deputies and is charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, no driver’s license, improper equipment, and two counts of littering.

Love is incarcerated at the Jones County Jail pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

