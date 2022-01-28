MSDH: Daily COVID numbers dip Friday, still top 5,500

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – New cases of COVID-19 continued to dwindle in Mississippi Friday, though Mississippi still added more than 5,500 to the daily rolls.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Friday that 5,533 new cases of COVID had been reported over the most recent 24-hour period.

The MSDH also reported 25 new deaths associated with COVID between Jan. 14 and Jan 27. Three were reported in Jones County, with one in Forrest County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 717,666 and 10,831, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 79,833 COVID-19 cases and 1,090 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 6,577 cases, 98 deaths

Forrest: 19,561 cases, 269 deaths

Jasper: 4,376 cases, 66 deaths

Jones: 19,400 cases, 259 deaths

Lamar: 15,597 cases, 143 deaths

Marion: 6,398 cases, 125 deaths

Perry: 2,761 cases, 57 deaths

Wayne: 5,163 cases, 73 deaths.

MSDH also reported 572,098 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.



According to MSDH, 3,643,845 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,484,003 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers. Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, are available from county health departments.

Appointments can be made online. Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 5,400,594 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

