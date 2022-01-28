Win Stuff
Laurel Christian High School hosts blood drive

Earlier on Thursday, Laurel Christian High School hosted a blood drive in hopes of helping the national shortage of blood.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Anna Marie Sullivan, a senior at the LCHS, says she felt the need to organize this blood drive for her school to bring awareness to this massive shortage.

Sullivan said a teacher at the school was involved in a traumatic accident and received large amounts of blood earlier this year. Because of this, the LCHS senior wanted to help in any way she could.

“We’re currently in a national blood shortage, so we’ve found this was the perfect opportunity to just help in any way we could. So, I have helped with two at this school. We had one in honor of one of our teachers earlier this year and now we’re just doing this one just to give our students another chance to donate and really help and make people’s lives better and help,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan says she hopes the community and her classmates will start to donate blood any chance they can.

For more information on how to donate blood, you can go to vitalant.org.

