Jones College women’s basketball remains unbeaten in MACCC play

MOORHEAD, Miss. )WDAM) – Kimaya Dixon scored a career-high 15 points off the bench to lead four Jones College women’s basketball players in double figures as the No. 7 Bobcats stayed unbeaten in league play with an 80-51 win Thursday night at Mississippi Delta Community College at J.T. Hall Coliseum.

Jones (12-3, 7-0 Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference) won its 20th consecutive conference game.

Jones built a 14-point lead after one quarter and continued to pour it on with a balanced offensive effort.

All 10 Bobcats who touched the floor scored and JC outscored the Trojans’ bench 41-7.

Delta (5-10, 1-6 MACCC) shot 47 percent against 42 percent for Jones and the Bobcats grabbed 17 more rebounds.

Behind Dixon’s career effort, Sakyia White had 12 points, Meloney Thames scored 11 points and Nakyah Jones added 10.

Jones has a quick turnaround with a 2 p.m. tip at Southwest Community College on Saturday, and will host Northeast Community College at 6 p.m. Monday.

