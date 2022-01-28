Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Jones College women’s basketball remains unbeaten in MACCC play

Jones College women's basketball team imprved to 7-0 in Mississippi Association of Community...
Jones College women's basketball team imprved to 7-0 in Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference play.(Jones College)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Miss. )WDAM) – Kimaya Dixon scored a career-high 15 points off the bench to lead four Jones College women’s basketball players in double figures as the No. 7 Bobcats stayed unbeaten in league play with an 80-51 win Thursday night at Mississippi Delta Community College at J.T. Hall Coliseum.

Jones (12-3, 7-0 Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference) won its 20th consecutive conference game.

Jones built a 14-point lead after one quarter and continued to pour it on with a balanced offensive effort.

All 10 Bobcats who touched the floor scored and JC outscored the Trojans’ bench 41-7.

Delta (5-10, 1-6 MACCC) shot 47 percent against 42 percent for Jones and the Bobcats grabbed 17 more rebounds.

Behind Dixon’s career effort, Sakyia White had 12 points, Meloney Thames scored 11 points and Nakyah Jones added 10.

Jones has a quick turnaround with a 2 p.m. tip at Southwest Community College on Saturday, and will host Northeast Community College at 6 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A shooting involving a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper is under investigation in Jefferson...
Shooting involving MHP trooper under investigation in Jefferson Davis Co.
Cerissa Neal
Former MDE executive director indicted for bank fraud, making false statements related to PPP loan
20-year-old man shot, killed while sitting in passenger seat of car
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking Lamar “Hollywood” Sumrall as a suspect in a...
Grand larceny suspect wanted in Jones Co.
The vehicle involved was a Jones County Garbage Service truck with a driver and two employees...
Soso-Big Creek Road back open after garbage truck crash

Latest News

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores guides his team from the sideline during the second half...
Report: Flores the latest candidate in Saints’ search for new head coach
Southern Miss baseball fans
Interest in USM baseball continues to grow with school-record season tickets sold
Southern Miss baseball fans
Interest in USM baseball continues to grow with school-record season tickets sold
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) smiles with head coach Sean Payton after being...
Drew Brees weighs in on Sean Payton leaving the Saints