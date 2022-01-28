Win Stuff
Jones Co. grand larceny suspect captured after traffic stop, foot chase

Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators captured Lamar “Hollywood” Sumrall after a traffic stop and foot chase.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted for grand larceny has been captured.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators captured Lamar “Hollywood” Sumrall after a traffic stop and foot chase.

According to the JCSD, Sumrall was a passenger in a vehicle, which was stopped by investigators at the intersection of Highway 84 and Highway 28.

JCSD officials said Sumrall fled on foot before being chased down by the investigators.

“Hollywood’s run from justice didn’t last very long,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Now, he gets to spend time in the Jones County Adult Detention Center contemplating his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.”

