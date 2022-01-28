JCSD seeking suspect in felony ‘taking of a motor vehicle’ case

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of Michael Joe Smallwood for allegedly taking a vehicle.

.The 51-year-old Smallwood is accused of taking a 2020 Ford F-150 pickup from a disabled veteran, JCSD said.

The pickup was reportedly taken on Jan. 15 and reported by the owner as stolen.

The vehicle was placed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, making it known to law enforcement agencies nationwide.

On Jan. 26, a Wiggins police officer who on was on patrol located the pickup abandoned in a parking lot, JCSD said.

The vehicle was recovered and the owner notified so that he could arrange to retrieve it.

Smallwood is described as a white male, 5 feet, 11 inches,tall and weighing 192 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

“It is a crime to take someone’s vehicle and an awful experience for the crime victim,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Taking the vehicle from someone who honorably served our country in the United States military and helped protect our freedoms is especially despicable.”

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Michael Joe Smallwood, they are asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

