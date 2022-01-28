Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

JCSD seeking suspect in felony ‘taking of a motor vehicle’ case

Michael Joe Smallwood, 51, is suspected of stealing and then abandoning a pick-up truck from a...
Michael Joe Smallwood, 51, is suspected of stealing and then abandoning a pick-up truck from a disabled Jones County veteran.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of Michael Joe Smallwood for allegedly taking a vehicle.

.The 51-year-old Smallwood is accused of taking a 2020 Ford F-150 pickup from a disabled veteran, JCSD said.

The pickup was reportedly taken on Jan. 15 and reported by the owner as stolen.

The vehicle was placed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, making it known to law enforcement agencies nationwide.

On Jan. 26, a Wiggins police officer who on was on patrol located the pickup abandoned in a parking lot, JCSD said.

The vehicle was recovered and the owner notified so that he could arrange to retrieve it.

Smallwood is described as a white male, 5 feet, 11 inches,tall and weighing 192 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

“It is a crime to take someone’s vehicle and an awful experience for the crime victim,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Taking the vehicle from someone who honorably served our country in the United States military and helped protect our freedoms is especially despicable.”

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Michael Joe Smallwood, they are asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Cerissa Neal
Former MDE executive director indicted for bank fraud, making false statements related to PPP loan
20-year-old man shot, killed while sitting in passenger seat of car
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking Lamar “Hollywood” Sumrall as a suspect in a...
Grand larceny suspect wanted in Jones Co.
The vehicle involved was a Jones County Garbage Service truck with a driver and two employees...
Soso-Big Creek Road back open after garbage truck crash
Motorists should continue to drive with caution as the roadway may still be congested at this...
Crash blocked SB left lane on I-59

Latest News

Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators captured Lamar “Hollywood” Sumrall after a...
Jones Co. grand larceny suspect captured
Petal Primary School music teacher Kristi Linton says she spent a total of 139 days in three...
Petal teacher back home after battling COVID-19 for 139 days
Tomoise McGilberry is currently incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility...
Ellisville man arrested for impaired driving, speeding
Malcolm Love, 35, Hattiesburg, was booked into the Jones County Jail Thursday night following a...
Overnight high-speed pursuit lands Hattiesburg man in jail