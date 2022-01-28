Win Stuff
Interest in USM baseball continues to grow with school-record season tickets sold

By Taylor Curet
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - “Can’t wait for baseball season!”

It’s a phrase Southern Miss coach Scott Berry said he’s heard around Hattiesburg ever since the Golden Eagles got back from the Oxford Regional in June 2021.

The wait is nearly over for baseball fans with USM’s February 18 season-opener against North Alabama rapidly approaching.

The Golden Eagles met with the media on Thursday ahead of their first of three intersquad scrimmages this weekend.

Berry, entering his 13th season as USM’s skipper, still has much to figure out about his opening day lineup - losing four players to the pros last summer.

But what he knows for certain is fans will show up and show out at Pete Taylor Park this season. Southern Miss set a school-record with 2,000 season tickets sold and counting.

“Walking around Hattiesburg and seeing people with baseball gear on and telling us they’re so excited for the season, people showing up to practice that played during the ‘60s,” said USM junior infielder Will McGillis. “The tradition is unmatched here and it’s really a blessing to be a part of.”

“Heck man, people been talking about baseball to me since we ended last summer,” Berry said. “But more importantly, I don’t know how many people this fall will stop me and say. ‘I am so ready for baseball. I am so ready.’ I guess we’re the only ones that ever want a break from baseball. Nobody else seems to want to have a little bit of a break. The attendance records we’ve held for years and years, it’s a credit to South Mississippi, it’s a credit to baseball in our state. But more importantly, I think it’s a credit to this fanbase.”

