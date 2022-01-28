Win Stuff
Ellisville man arrested for impaired driving, speeding

Tomoise McGilberry is currently incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An Ellisville man is in custody after being arrested for driving 120 mph on Interstate 59 while impaired.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 20-year-old Tomoise McGilberry was arrested and charged with reckless driving, driving under the influence - 1st offense, driving with no proof of insurance and an expired tag.

“Between an overnight high-speed pursuit to Hattiesburg and an impaired driver traveling at over 120 mph, it’s a miracle neither driver crashed or caused other vehicle crashes due to their poor decisions,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

McGilberry is currently incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

