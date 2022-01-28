Funeral services held for former Collins alderman Bobby Mooney

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Funeral services were held Thursday for Bobby A. Mooney, Sr., the former member of the Collins Board of Aldermen who died on Monday.

Mooney served on the board for 42 years, before retiring last June.

A public funeral service was held at 2 p.m. at the Collins Civic Center.

Burial followed at the Williamsburg Baptist Church Cemetery in Collins.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.