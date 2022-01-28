Win Stuff
Frigid tonight, but this weekend will be nice and sunny

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 1/28
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
This evening will be clear and cold with temperatures in the upper 30s. The winds will remain brisk through the evening but will calm down after midnight. Tonight, will be cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Saturday will be sunny and cold with highs in the upper 40s.

We’ll begin a warming trend on Sunday as temperatures shoot up into the low 60s under sunny skies.

Next week will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances will start going up around the middle part of next week.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

