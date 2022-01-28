Win Stuff
Forrest County completes $1.5M drainage project

Rawls Springs flooding issues slowly being resolved
By Mia Monet
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County just completed six drainage projects worth a total of $1.5 million.

The project was grant-funded, and three of six locations were in Rawls Springs.

People in the area have been complaining about a flooding problem for several years. District 2 Supervisor Sharon Thompson campaigned with a promise to fix the flooding issue, and she’s happy to see it happening.

“Apparently, the grant was applied for in 2017. So when I came into office, I immediately started asking about these funds that may be available for the alleviation of the flooding. So the planner started working on the project. So, the money was approved in 2020,” says Thompson.

Thompson says there is still work to be done as plans for another grant to fund more drainage projects are being put together.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

