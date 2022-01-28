Win Stuff
Dollar General burglary suspect wanted in Jones Co.

Unidentified Dollar General burglary suspect
Unidentified Dollar General burglary suspect(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department needs your help identifying a suspect who burglarized the Dollar General on Indian Springs Road on Thursday night.

Security cameras show a man broke into the store at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or the Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).

