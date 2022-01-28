Win Stuff
COVID-19 religious exemption bill passes House

Mississippi Legislature
Mississippi Legislature(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi House has passed a bill saying government entities can not withhold services or refuse jobs to people who choose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

That includes schools, community colleges, and universities.

The bill also says private businesses and state, city, and county governments cannot require an employee to get vaccinated if that employee has a “sincerely-held religious exemption.”

The bill passed the House on Thursday, mostly along party lines.

Only one Democrat voted for it.

The bill now goes to the Senate, and it’s not clear whether it will survive there.

