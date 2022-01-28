Win Stuff
12 new Hattiesburg police officers sworn in after completing academy

A dozen graduates from the Hattiesburg Police Department Training Academy Class 39 were sworn in on Friday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg added twelve new police officers.

A dozen graduates from the Hattiesburg Police Department Training Academy Class 39 were sworn in by Mayor Toby Barker Friday during a ceremony at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center.

The graduates included:

  • Jordan Bass
  • Colin Conner
  • Christopher Hall
  • Gabriel Jones
  • Dakota Spencer
  • Jonathon Taylor
  • Latoya Brown
  • Donald Ford
  • Micheal Hare
  • Micheal Mitchell
  • Christopher Sumrall
  • Emrys Youngberg

The new officers just wrapped up a 17-week course at the academy.

They’ll now work with veteran HPD field training officers before hitting the streets on their own patrols.

HPD now has 105 sworn officers. The city is authorized to have 120.

