12 new Hattiesburg police officers sworn in after completing academy

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg added twelve new police officers.

A dozen graduates from the Hattiesburg Police Department Training Academy Class 39 were sworn in by Mayor Toby Barker Friday during a ceremony at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center.

The graduates included:

Jordan Bass

Colin Conner

Christopher Hall

Gabriel Jones

Dakota Spencer

Jonathon Taylor

Latoya Brown

Donald Ford

Micheal Hare

Micheal Mitchell

Christopher Sumrall

Emrys Youngberg

The new officers just wrapped up a 17-week course at the academy.

They’ll now work with veteran HPD field training officers before hitting the streets on their own patrols.

HPD now has 105 sworn officers. The city is authorized to have 120.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.