Winter is usually a bit of a temperature rollercoaster down here, but the 36 hours will be especially so.
01/28 Ryan’s “Quick Turnaround” Friday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Another cold start for this Friday morning in South Mississippi. It is actually warmer than it was yesterday, but that’s a short-lived trend ending as early as this afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the low 50s as the clouds thin and the sun comes out, but expect a quick turnaround as clear skies and a decent breeze will have us back into the 20s by sunrise. That’ll start off our weekend on the blustery side, cold and windy with a high Saturday in the upper 40s. Thankfully, “quick turnaround” is the key word in this forecast and we’ll see an equally fast warm up as we finish the weekend. All but one day next week will be above “normal,” but after that we begin another longer trend of cooler and drier weather.

