West Jasper School District to address concerns about pre-K program

WEST JASPER, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday night, the West Jasper School District will host a Q-&-A session regarding their new pre-K classes.

“I’ll tell you, we spent a lot of time as a steering committee, visiting other districts, researching some best practices. We’ve had a very diverse advisory council meeting a few weeks ago. We’ve really put a lot of thought into what would be the best approach to a successful implementation for students in the West Jasper School District,” says Superintendent, Dr. Kenitra Ezi.

Ezi says there have been a few concerns from Stringer parents who are interested in the new pre-K program. She says this session will be a chance to clear up any miscommunication.

“Along the way, sometimes there’s some misinformation and questions that don’t get asked, and this is just an opportunity to just clear up any misinformation and make sure parents are informed in where we plan to go with this,” says Ezi.

The meeting will be Thursday evening at 6 p.m. in the Stringer Attendance Center.

