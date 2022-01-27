USM hosted open house for new Hatchery Inspiration Lab

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The USM College of Business and Economic Development hosted an open house for its newest lab.

The Hatchery Inspiration Lab will now be a place for students to collaborate on ideas and innovation says James Wilcox, Professor of Practice School of Management and Director of Hatchery.

“There needed to be a place for students to connect with other students whether they’re in graphic design, nursing business and to work on ideas together. And really the goal is to have a place for collision to take place. For students who have ideas or identify problems to come together and start to formulate teams and tackle those problems together,” says Wilcox.

Students will be able to use different equipment that is offered in the lab such as a sewing machine, a laser cutter and etcher, and a 3D printer to bring their ideas to life.

“There will be a safety training that students have to go through in order for them to use the equipment and there’s a number of other specific trainings they’ll have to go through, whether it’s the software or how to actually design product. But it’s open to any student on campus that has an interest in making and creating and innovating and who wants to be a part of that ecosystem,” says Wilcox.

Wilcox says they will constantly be bringing in faculty and staff from across the campus to mentor these students in the lab.

“Using this space, utilizing leveraging everything that will be offered out of this space whether it’s the mentorship, competition, mixers. I encourage any student to take advantage of that. Because again the marketability that it adds to your degree, you can’t put a price tag on that,” says Wilcox.

For more information on the Hatchery Inspiration Lab, you can go to usm.edu/hatchery.

