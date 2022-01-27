Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

USM hosted open house for new Hatchery Inspiration Lab

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The USM College of Business and Economic Development hosted an open house for its newest lab.

The Hatchery Inspiration Lab will now be a place for students to collaborate on ideas and innovation says James Wilcox, Professor of Practice School of Management and Director of Hatchery.

“There needed to be a place for students to connect with other students whether they’re in graphic design, nursing business and to work on ideas together. And really the goal is to have a place for collision to take place. For students who have ideas or identify problems to come together and start to formulate teams and tackle those problems together,” says Wilcox.

Students will be able to use different equipment that is offered in the lab such as a sewing machine, a laser cutter and etcher, and a 3D printer to bring their ideas to life.

“There will be a safety training that students have to go through in order for them to use the equipment and there’s a number of other specific trainings they’ll have to go through, whether it’s the software or how to actually design product. But it’s open to any student on campus that has an interest in making and creating and innovating and who wants to be a part of that ecosystem,” says Wilcox.

Wilcox says they will constantly be bringing in faculty and staff from across the campus to mentor these students in the lab.

“Using this space, utilizing leveraging everything that will be offered out of this space whether it’s the mentorship, competition, mixers. I encourage any student to take advantage of that. Because again the marketability that it adds to your degree, you can’t put a price tag on that,” says Wilcox.

For more information on the Hatchery Inspiration Lab, you can go to usm.edu/hatchery.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
An artist rendering shows what the Jane Doe found in Grand Bay, Ala., may have looked like. The...
Jane Doe found in Alabama believed to be from South Mississippi
Michael Keys, 30, of Laurel, was charged and arrested for indecent exposure on Monday, Jan. 24.
Man sentenced for exposing himself to women in Ellisville
WOMEN OF THE MOVEMENT - "Let the People See" - After her son's body is recovered in...
Hattiesburg native lands role on new ABC miniseries
The long-running fraud, which at least one judge called the largest scam in Mississippi...
Miss. pharmacist sentenced for $180 million health care fraud scheme

Latest News

Ryan Ruckel is the new dean of the Dr. William Lewis Honors Institute on the Hattiesburg campus...
PRCC-Forrest County has new leadership for honors institute
The meeting will be Thursday evening at 6 p.m. in the Stringer Attendance Center.
West Jasper School District to address concerns about pre-K program
program wins first place at state competition
Oak Grove High School theater wins first place in state competition
Our first TEC and WDAM 7 Golden Apple Award winner is Sharon Shepeard.
Rowan Elementary teacher wins Golden Apple Award