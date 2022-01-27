Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Uber passenger paralyzed in crash sues company for $63 million

A Massachusetts man is suing Uber after he was in a crash that left him paralyzed. (Source: WBZ)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (WBZ) - A Massachusetts man is suing Uber after he was in a crash that left him paralyzed.

In the early morning of April 30, 2021, Will Good was taking an Uber to his home after working a 14-hour shift as a chef at a Boston restaurant. He remembers the Uber driver speeding, and just blocks from Good’s destination, the driver slammed into a parked car.

Good was thrown against a headrest and broke his neck, leaving him paralyzed. He has spent the last nine months adjusting to life as a quadriplegic.

He is now suing Uber for $63 million, saying the company doesn’t appropriately screen or supervise drivers. In this case, Uber driver Jonas Yohou had a lengthy record of moving violations, and Good said he never should have been behind the wheel in the first place.

Uber wouldn’t comment on the lawsuit but has maintained that the drivers are independent contractors, and the company can’t be held responsible for their actions.

Good hopes the lawsuit will lead to more oversight of ride sharing companies.

Copyright 2022 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The long-running fraud, which at least one judge called the largest scam in Mississippi...
Miss. pharmacist sentenced for $180 million health care fraud scheme
A drug used to help people who are immunocompromised fight COVID-19 is in high demand but short...
10th child in Mississippi has died from COVID-19, health dept. says
Former Collins alderman Bobby Mooney passed away Monday.
City leaders remember former Collins Alderman Bobby Mooney
A Nissan Altima caught fire in the Laurel High School parking lot just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Car catches fire in Laurel High parking lot
Gov. Tate Reeves gave his State of the State address Tuesday in Jackson.
Pine Belt leaders react to governor’s State of the State address

Latest News

This photo provided by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance shows a burrowing owl in a habitat...
Fake poop helps evicted owls settle into new neighborhood
Oscar Rosales, 51, was taken into custody at a hotel in Mexico along the U.S. border,...
No bond for man charged in Houston-area deputy’s death
3G is phasing out, rendering older cell phones obsolete
3G to 5G will leave millions of devices obsolete
3G is phasing out, rendering older cell phones obsolete
3G to 5G will leave millions of devices obsolete
USM finance professor said out of all the forms of debt, credit cards are known to be the...
Tips for getting and staying out of debt