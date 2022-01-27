Win Stuff
TRAFFIC ALERT: Soso-Big Creek Road closes due to crash

Officials said the roadway may be closed for an hour or more as vehicle recovery operations...
Officials said the roadway may be closed for an hour or more as vehicle recovery operations proceed.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Soso-Big Creek Road off of Highway 84 West is closed due to a crash.

Officials from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department are asking motorists to use an alternate route at this time.

Officials said the roadway may be closed for an hour or more as vehicle recovery operations proceed.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

