TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks SB left lane on I-59

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A crash has the southbound left lane blocked on a section of Interstate 59 past US Highway 11.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the crash involved one vehicle. Minor injuries were reported.

HPD officers are on the scene directing traffic.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the alert is expected to be cleared around 3 p.m.

Officials are asking motorists to use caution when approaching the area.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

