Thursday is looking sunny, but another blast of cold air is on the way.

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
This evening will be nice with clear skies and temperatures in the low 40s. Tonight will be cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s. Another cold front will move though on Friday, bringing us another shot of cold air. Highs will be in the low 50s with cloudy skies.

Saturday will be sunny and cold with highs in the upper 40s. Winds will be breezy at time from the north.

We’ll begin a warming trend on Sunday as temperatures shoot up into the low 60s under sunny skies.

Next week will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances will start going up around the middle part of next week.

Sunny tomorrow with another blast of cold air this weekend