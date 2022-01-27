Win Stuff
Signage change at Hwy. 11 and Central Ave. intersection in Petal

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A recent signage change was put into place by MDOT at the Highway 11 and Central Avenue intersection.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker says this need for a signage change did not come from the city but rather MDOT, which was meant to align the intersection with how other state highways are designed.

“They have put an extra yield sign and they’ve got some more striping on the road that should benefit. So, now people coming from Hattiesburg will be yielding. They will not have a right away. Folks coming northbound and merging onto Central Avenue, they will have the right away. So, it will be safer in the long run,” said Ducker.

Ducker says he encourages people to take extra caution when going through this intersection and to give other drivers time to get used to this change.

As of right now, there are no other signage changes in the future, according to Mayor Ducker.

