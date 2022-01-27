Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Saints begin search for Sean Payton’s replacement

Byron Leftwich, Aaron Glenn, and Dennis Allen
Byron Leftwich, Aaron Glenn, and Dennis Allen(AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have three candidates for their head coaching vacancy, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will interview with the endorsement from Payton.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is expected to interview for the Saints head coach position left vacant by Sean Payton, according to Schefter. With Tom Brady under center, Leftwich and head coach Bruce Arians won a Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2020.

The Saints are also expected to interview Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Glenn was formerly a defensive back for New Orleans.

END OF AN ERA

Drew Brees weighs in on Sean Payton leaving the Saints

Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, ‘I don’t know what’s next’

Bears cancel interview with Saints DC Dennis Allen for head coaching vacancy

Leftwich is also rumored to be a candidate for the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The long-running fraud, which at least one judge called the largest scam in Mississippi...
Miss. pharmacist sentenced for $180 million health care fraud scheme
A drug used to help people who are immunocompromised fight COVID-19 is in high demand but short...
10th child in Mississippi has died from COVID-19, health dept. says
Former Collins alderman Bobby Mooney passed away Monday.
City leaders remember former Collins Alderman Bobby Mooney
A Nissan Altima caught fire in the Laurel High School parking lot just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Car catches fire in Laurel High parking lot
Gov. Tate Reeves gave his State of the State address Tuesday in Jackson.
Pine Belt leaders react to governor’s State of the State address

Latest News

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) smiles with head coach Sean Payton after being...
Drew Brees weighs in on Sean Payton leaving the Saints
Sean Payton reacts during an NFL football press conference announcing his resignation as head...
Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, ‘I don’t know what’s next’
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton holds the George Halas trophy after the Saints won...
Looking back on the best to ever wear Black & Gold
Looking back at Sean Payton's career with the Saints
Looking back at Sean Payton's career with the Saints