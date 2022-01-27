Win Stuff
Rowan Elementary teacher wins Golden Apple Award

By Karrie Leggett-Brown
Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Our first WDAM 7 and TEC Golden Apple Award Winner of 2022 is Rowan Elementary School teacher, Sharon Shepeard. She teaches third, fourth and fifth grades.

Shepeard’s nominator said Shepeard is the kind of teacher you remember and cherish into adulthood.

When WDAM surprised her virtually with her award she couldn’t believe students felt that way about her.

“Well, to be honest, I am shocked because my students do say that I’m kind of mean, but it’s not being mean it’s just that I expect a lot from my students. I just want them to learn and be successful in life,” Shepeard said.

Shepeard said she knows from experience children can learn no matter their situation or environment.

“I wasn’t brought up in the best environment and I know that if you give kids what they deserve they will be successful,” Shepeard said.

She wanted to give teachers some words of wisdom.

“No matter what background students come from, always believe in them; give them what you want your kids, if you had kids, to have. That’s what I try to give all the kids that I serve, what I wanted for my daughter,” said Shepeard.

If you have an educator in your life you would like to nominate for the Golden Apple Award

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

