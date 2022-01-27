Win Stuff
PRCC-Forrest County has new leadership for honors institute

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The honors institute at the Forrest County Center of Pearl River Community College is under new leadership.

Ryan Ruckel is the new dean of the Dr. William Lewis Honors Institute, and Doug Donohue is the institute’s first-ever associate dean.

Ruckel and Donohue began their duties this semester.

Ruckel is also a history and English instructor, while Donohue also teaches math and statistics.

“We really try to educate the whole person, so we work on what we call the affective side,” Ruckel said. “So, you can have somebody that’s really smart, but they have life issues or work ethic, or they’re not sure or learning new ways to think and learning new ways to study and we work on all of that.”

“These students can achieve so much more together than they ever will individually, so helping them develop that fellowship and that community is important to me,” Donohue said.

Ruckel takes over for his wife, Terri Ruckel, who led the institute for the last decade.

She’s now teaching online English full-time for PRCC.

