Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Milwaukee police: 4 held for questioning in mass slaying

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say four people have been detained as police investigate their level of involvement, if any, in the deaths of six people who were found with gunshot wounds in a Milwaukee duplex last weekend.

Chief Jeffrey Norman said at a news conference that investigators believe multiple suspects targeted the six people.

No motive was released and no charges have been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Milwaukee police had responded Sunday afternoon to assist with a welfare check at the home where five bodies were initially discovered.

The medical examiner tweeted early Monday that the body of an additional person, a man, was recovered from the home.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The long-running fraud, which at least one judge called the largest scam in Mississippi...
Miss. pharmacist sentenced for $180 million health care fraud scheme
A drug used to help people who are immunocompromised fight COVID-19 is in high demand but short...
10th child in Mississippi has died from COVID-19, health dept. says
Former Collins alderman Bobby Mooney passed away Monday.
City leaders remember former Collins Alderman Bobby Mooney
A Nissan Altima caught fire in the Laurel High School parking lot just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Car catches fire in Laurel High parking lot
Gov. Tate Reeves gave his State of the State address Tuesday in Jackson.
Pine Belt leaders react to governor’s State of the State address

Latest News

911 call made by deputy days before her death
A letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin laid out concerns the U.S. and its allies have...
Russia sees little optimism in US response on Ukraine crisis
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations...
World remembers Holocaust as antisemitism rises in pandemic
The Department of Health and Human Services building is seen in Washington, April 5, 2009. The...
Watchdog: HHS failing on health crises, deemed ‘high risk’
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Donald...
Oklahoma executes man for 2001 slayings of 2 hotel workers