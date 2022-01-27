Petal Fire Department accepting applications for firefighter positions

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Fire Department is accepting applications to fill three firefighter positions which are now available.

Applicants will be required to receive their state certification within one year of employment and pass a pre-employment physical exam and drug screen.

Chief Joe Hendry said this is a good opportunity for those who may be thinking of starting their career in firefighting.

“We’re looking for good quality people that want a good career,” Hendry said, “The work can sometimes be very hard and sometimes it’s dangerous. Sometimes it’s cold or hot, you get all types of extremes. The first several years, we’re as good as any in the area, or better, on starting pay and firefighter pay.”

Those wishing to apply must:

Be a United States citizen

Be able to read, write and speak English

Be able to pass a written test and/or oral interview

Be free of felony convictions and pass an extensive background check and drug screen

A photo I.D. must be presented when turning in the application

The deadline to apply is Feb. 28, 2022. Applications can be picked up at Petal City Hall located at 119 West 8th Avenue between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

