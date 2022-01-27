Oak Grove High School theater wins first place in state competition

OAK GROVE, Miss. (WDAM) - Congratulations are in order for the Oak Grove High School theater program.

The students in the program brought home the first-place trophy from the state theater competition. Alex Yang says it was such a great experience.

“I was really nervous to be performing on such a high level in performance are in front of so many people out there. But I channeled that energy into focus and use it my show,” says Yang.

All of the focusing paid off because Alex won best actor in the state.

“I was elated... I couldn’t believe it to be honest. I felt like there were so many other performers that were more deserving of that award than me but I’m really glad that I got it,” says Yang.

The technical department also brought home the “Overall Technical Experience” award. Theater Program Director Suzanne Allmon say they deserved it.

“‘Overall Technical Excellence’ was awarded to us because of their puppetry that’s all handmade by the students, costumes all made by the students, set designed by students. Everything is student-designed for our production,” says Allmon.

Allmon says she is really proud of every student because they’ve overcome many obstacles this year.

“I’m so proud of these guys. It’s been such a trying year with COVID and masks and being in quarantine and not in quarantine. They’ve really worked so well as a team to cover things when people are out and just to pull off a really great show,” says Allmon.

Now the students are preparing to go to the Southeastern Theater Competition in Memphis. If you’d like to donate to the trip, go to the Oak Grove High School Theater Facebook page.

