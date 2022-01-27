Northeast Jones gears up for playoff-packed weekend of soccer

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s going to be a busy Saturday of playoff soccer in Laurel.

Both the boys and girls soccer clubs of Northeast Jones host round two contests in Class 4A.

The girls rematch with Pass Christian at 11 a.m. - the team which eliminated the Lady Tigers last season.

The boys look forward to another strong showing from their fans when they battle Bay High at 1 p.m.

“Oh it’s intense,” said senior goalkeeper Ben McKenzie. “The fans, the fans are crazy. We had so many fans here, more than we had in a long time at our last playoff game. And they help and of course the coaches do a fabulous job too.”

“I think I’ve had very little to do with it,” said boys soccer coach Matt Reid, now in his 13th season. “We’ve just had a lot of kids who have bought in. It’s just building a culture, building a program and we’ve had some great kids come through here.”

“With this much talent that we have, we have so much potential that I feel like we can do great things,” said senior midfielder Jason Garcia.

The Tigers claimed the region 5-4A title by going 6-0 and 17-2-2 overall. They currently rank No. 21 in the state, according to MaxPreps.

The girls team ranks No. 38 in Mississippi, according to MaxPreps, after finishing 10-6-2 during the regular season.

“Coach [Brooke] Zugg and coach Harper have both been super supportive of everything we’ve done and they’ve allowed us to build while being good coaches but giving us the opportunity to be independent,” said senior center back Macey Hill.

“Over the years we’ve really just been able to build together and really get comfortable with each other playing,” said senior goalkeeper Danielle Flynt.

“Just growing as a team and becoming a family,” said junior defender Brinna Kate Moss. “We’re not just teammates. I see us as a family.”

