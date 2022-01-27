Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

North Lamar Water Association issues boil water notice

Customers will need to boil their water until further notice.
Customers will need to boil their water until further notice.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - North Lamar Water Association has issued a boil water notice.

The notice is expected to affect around 50 customers who live from the intersection of Corner Oaks and Wilson Road to the southern end of Wilson Road.

Customers will need to boil their water until further notice.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The long-running fraud, which at least one judge called the largest scam in Mississippi...
Miss. pharmacist sentenced for $180 million health care fraud scheme
A drug used to help people who are immunocompromised fight COVID-19 is in high demand but short...
10th child in Mississippi has died from COVID-19, health dept. says
Former Collins alderman Bobby Mooney passed away Monday.
City leaders remember former Collins Alderman Bobby Mooney
A Nissan Altima caught fire in the Laurel High School parking lot just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Car catches fire in Laurel High parking lot
Gov. Tate Reeves gave his State of the State address Tuesday in Jackson.
Pine Belt leaders react to governor’s State of the State address

Latest News

The eight-county Pine Belt is approaching 80,000 people who have been infected by COVID-19...
MSDH: More than 6,500 Mississippians added to daily COVID-19 tally.
Officials said the roadway may be closed for an hour or more as vehicle recovery operations...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Soso-Big Creek Road closes due to crash
Byron Leftwich, Aaron Glenn, and Dennis Allen
Saints begin search for Sean Payton’s replacement
Cerissa Neal
Former MDE head indicted for bank fraud, making false statements related to PPP loan