North Lamar Water Association issues boil water notice

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - North Lamar Water Association has issued a boil water notice.

The notice is expected to affect around 50 customers who live from the intersection of Corner Oaks and Wilson Road to the southern end of Wilson Road.

Customers will need to boil their water until further notice.

