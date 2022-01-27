MSDH: More than 6,500 Mississippians added to daily COVID-19 tally.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – Mississippi added another 6,500-plus to its daily COVID-19 rolls Thursday.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported that 6,535 new cases of coronavirus had been reported over a 24-hour period.

The MSDH also reported 32 new deaths associated with COVID, including 31 between Jan. 7 and Jan 26. Five of those 31 deaths were reported in Jones County, and one apiece were reported in Lamar and Marion counties.

A single death also was discovered on Nov. 12, 2021, during a review of death certificates.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 712,133 and 10,806, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 79,162 COVID-19 cases and 1,086 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 6,534 cases, 98 deaths

Forrest: 19,357 cases, 268 deaths

Jasper: 4,362 cases, 66 deaths

Jones: 19,251 cases, 256 deaths

Lamar: 15,452cases, 143 deaths

Marion: 6,334 cases, 125 deaths

Perry: 2,736 cases, 57 deaths

Wayne: 5,136 cases, 73 deaths.

MSDH also reported 572,098 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 3,638,668 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,482,291 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers. Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, are available from county health departments.

Appointments can be made online. Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 5,400,594 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

