MPB names new Morning Edition/Mississippi Edition host

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Listeners will hear a new but familiar voice on Mississippi Public Broadcasting’s weekday news programs this month.

Desare Frazier assumed hosting duties of “Morning Edition” and “Mississippi Edition” after the retirement of long-time host Karen Brown.

Mississippi Edition features the latest news of the day and interviews with the people who are making the headlines themselves. The award-winning program not only provides Mississippi news, but also addresses the ways that national and world news affects our state.

Prior to her promotion, Frazier was the senior legislative and health news reporter for MPB News where she produced stories for radio newscasts, in-depth radio features and special reports.

Her work garnered notable awards, including a “Salute to Excellence” awards from the National Association of Black Journalists, regional Edward R. Murrow awards and Mississippi Associated Press Broadcasters awards. Frazier is also a past Kaiser-NPR fellow.

“We are thrilled to have Desare become the new host of Morning Edition and Mississippi Edition,” said Teresa Collier, MPB interim executive director/director of news. “She brings a wealth of experience and range as a journalist that will help enhance the work we do as Mississippi storytellers. Our morning shows are a significant part of the MPB News brand.

“Having someone with Desare’s impressive journalism background is critical to the credibility and integrity of what we do. I also want to thank Karen Brown for her more than 14 years as host.”

Frazier brings a tenured broadcasting background to her work as a news reporter, anchor, and producer. Her career spans from WTEN-TV and WKTV in New York to WYFF in Greenville, S.C.

From 2001 to 2008, Frazier anchored morning, evening and weekend newscasts at WAPT in Jackson. Her coverage of Hurricane Katrina received several awards, including a Southeast Regional Emmy Award and Best Hard News Story and Best Katrina News Feature by the Jackson Association of Black Journalists.

She also was nominated for a second Emmy Award in 2006 based on Outstanding Achievement in News Excellence.

Frazier’s career also includes a stint as a former adjunct speech and communications professor at the University of North Alabama and Belhaven University.

“I am excited to take on this new role with Mississippi Public Broadcasting and consider it an honor to be selected,” said Frazier. “I am enjoying helping listeners start their day and look forward to engaging further with Mississippians in this role.”

Frazier has a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Syracuse University and a master’s degree in political communication from the University of Albany at SUNY.

For more information on MPB visit, www.mpbonline.org. Find all MPB press releases here.

