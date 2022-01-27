Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Jones Logistics wins ‘Logistics Supplier of the Year’ award

Jones Logistics was named Generac's 'Logistics Supplier of the Year' for the second year in a...
Jones Logistics was named Generac's 'Logistics Supplier of the Year' for the second year in a row.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local company is being recognized for its work with a Fortune-1,000 company.

Jones Logistics is making a name for itself across the country. The Hattiesburg-based company was recently named ‘Logistics Supplier of the Year’ for Generac.

We’re told Generac is a Fortune-1,000 company specializing in home generators.

Amid supply-chain issues and the demand for logistics services nationwide, we’re told Jones Logistics employs over 400 people, 154 of them are in the Magnolia State.

“The opportunities for logistics companies is great right now,” said Jones Logistics CEO Brian Haynes. “Sure, we have challenges like anybody else with labor markets, parts, difficulty getting parts, equipment, same thing as most people are facing. But really there’s such a demand for trucking and really logistics capabilities.”

According to Haynes, this award is a reflection of the hard work of those employees.

“Doing logistics for a company like Generac that’s importing thousands of truckloads in a month and moving thousands upon thousands of shipments in a year and they use flatbeds and they use vans and just all kinds... it’s a very complex logistics solution,” Haynes said. “The puzzle is difficult and so for us to be a major contributor to that it just validates all of the hard work that we’ve put into it.”

This is the second year in a row Jones Logistics has won this award.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
An artist rendering shows what the Jane Doe found in Grand Bay, Ala., may have looked like. The...
Jane Doe found in Alabama believed to be from South Mississippi
Michael Keys, 30, of Laurel, was charged and arrested for indecent exposure on Monday, Jan. 24.
Man sentenced for exposing himself to women in Ellisville
WOMEN OF THE MOVEMENT - "Let the People See" - After her son's body is recovered in...
Hattiesburg native lands role on new ABC miniseries
The long-running fraud, which at least one judge called the largest scam in Mississippi...
Miss. pharmacist sentenced for $180 million health care fraud scheme

Latest News

Ryan Ruckel is the new dean of the Dr. William Lewis Honors Institute on the Hattiesburg campus...
PRCC-Forrest County has new leadership for honors institute
The meeting will be Thursday evening at 6 p.m. in the Stringer Attendance Center.
West Jasper School District to address concerns about pre-K program
program wins first place at state competition
Oak Grove High School theater wins first place in state competition
USM Hatchery LAB open house
USM hosted open house for new Hatchery Inspiration Lab