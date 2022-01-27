Jones Logistics wins ‘Logistics Supplier of the Year’ award

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local company is being recognized for its work with a Fortune-1,000 company.

Jones Logistics is making a name for itself across the country. The Hattiesburg-based company was recently named ‘Logistics Supplier of the Year’ for Generac.

We’re told Generac is a Fortune-1,000 company specializing in home generators.

Amid supply-chain issues and the demand for logistics services nationwide, we’re told Jones Logistics employs over 400 people, 154 of them are in the Magnolia State.

“The opportunities for logistics companies is great right now,” said Jones Logistics CEO Brian Haynes. “Sure, we have challenges like anybody else with labor markets, parts, difficulty getting parts, equipment, same thing as most people are facing. But really there’s such a demand for trucking and really logistics capabilities.”

According to Haynes, this award is a reflection of the hard work of those employees.

“Doing logistics for a company like Generac that’s importing thousands of truckloads in a month and moving thousands upon thousands of shipments in a year and they use flatbeds and they use vans and just all kinds... it’s a very complex logistics solution,” Haynes said. “The puzzle is difficult and so for us to be a major contributor to that it just validates all of the hard work that we’ve put into it.”

This is the second year in a row Jones Logistics has won this award.

