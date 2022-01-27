Hub City announces multi-phased traffic improvement project

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Thursday morning, the City of Hattiesburg along with Forrest County, Forrest General Hospital, the Area Development Partnership and Hattiesburg Clinic announce a multi-phased traffic improvement project for the stretch of Highway 49 from O’Ferral Street to Adeline Street.

This project is slated to begin in late February and it will involve:

Expanding access to Forrest General Hospital by shifting the Highway 49/Mamie Street traffic signal to Camp Street,

Installing an additional traffic signal at Highway 49/West Adeline,

Improving traffic circulation on Arlington Loop and providing a more efficient route to Midtown from Highway 49 and

Providing for a dedicated pedestrian and bicycle pathway from Kamper Park to Midtown.

The city announced its plans so local businesses, staff at both FGH and Hattiesburg Clinic and the public could prepare for phase one.

This phase of the project will include the Camp Street/Mamie Street Intersection. (City of Hattiesburg)

Construction crews will be in this phase for about four to six months, which will be dependent on the weather.

In the following weeks, residents, staff and motorists can expect to see the construction of an alternative traffic pathway on the campus of FGH. This will be necessary for the traffic plan to flow efficiently.

According to the city, the installation of traffic signage, barricades for road closures and the staging of equipment will follow soon.

The city said it is working closely with its engineering team and its contractor to make sure that it gets updates on the project. The city said it will share necessary project updates, such as reminders before construction begins and when roads will be closed.

The estimated completion date for this project is in late 2023, which is dependent on the weather.

The total cost of the project is $4,654,776.19 with $2.5 million funded by a grant issued by the Mississippi Development Authority in 2015. The remaining is covered by local match funds from the City of Hattiesburg and Forrest General Hospital.

For all details involving the project, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.