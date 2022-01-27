Win Stuff
Hattiesburg man arrested for residential burglary

19-year-old Kardeem Walker, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of residential burglary after breaking into a home.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is in custody after being caught breaking into a home.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 19-year-old Kardeem Walker was arrested and charged with one count of residential burglary after breaking into a home on Blankinship Circle Wednesday around 7:30 a.m.

Walker was located near the home, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Walker was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

