Hattiesburg man arrested for residential burglary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is in custody after being caught breaking into a home.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 19-year-old Kardeem Walker was arrested and charged with one count of residential burglary after breaking into a home on Blankinship Circle Wednesday around 7:30 a.m.

Walker was located near the home, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Walker was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

