Grand larceny suspect wanted in Jones Co.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking Lamar “Hollywood” Sumrall as a suspect in a...
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking Lamar “Hollywood” Sumrall as a suspect in a grand larceny investigation.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking Lamar J. “Hollywood” Sumrall as a suspect in a grand larceny investigation.

Anyone with information on Sumrall’s whereabouts is asked to call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or the Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

