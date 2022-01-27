Grand larceny suspect wanted in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking Lamar J. “Hollywood” Sumrall as a suspect in a grand larceny investigation.

Anyone with information on Sumrall’s whereabouts is asked to call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or the Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).

