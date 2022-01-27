01/27 Ryan’s “Friday Eve” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

We’re starting off even colder than yesterday, though thankfully it doesn’t feel that way thanks to weakening winds. Temperatures will bottom out near 28 degrees in the Central Pine Belt this morning, but we’ll quickly warm under mostly sunny skies to our seasonal average of 60 by this afternoon. Tomorrow morning will warm significantly compared to today’s, but our second front of the week will cool things off dramatically for the weekend. That’ll bring highs down into the 40s for the start of the weekend, but expect another quick turnaround as we’re above 60 again by Sunday.

Things become a little more consistent then as highs will linger between 60 & 70 most of next week, but the weekend and week after is trending colder again.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.