State Senators give reaction to Governor’s State of the State Address

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lawmakers are reacting to the Governor’s State of the State address. We talked with several of them about the topics covered by the governor and his vision for the state.

We talked with three state senators about the Governor’s address, beginning with where they say he hit the target.

Several state lawmakers give their response to the Governor's third State of the State address. (WLBT)

Senator John Horhn said, “it was good that the governor called for giving teachers better pay and better resources. Putting resources into having a better corrections system, better workforce development system.”

Senator Jeremy England said, “I’m glad that we’re all working very hard up here to get a teacher pay raise, and I understand that’s important for the governor too. So we’re all on board with getting our teachers pay raises, so I was glad to hear him start with that.”

“As Chair of Economic and Workforce Development for the Senate, it’s been my honor to work on some of the things the Governor was talking about this afternoon, and I still see that as a priority to our state,” said Senator David Parker.

Senator John Horhn says he is disappointed about what he didn’t hear.

“I think that we also need to look at the crumbling infrastructure of the state’s Capital City, and I would have liked to have heard more about that. He didn’t address healthcare, and we’ve got 300,000 working Mississippians who are the working poor who don’t have healthcare coverage. That could be transformative if we were to get that; that’s a 9 billion dollar impact for our economy”, Senator Horhn said.

The senators also say they are glad to see the Governor offer support to Jackson to deal with crime and safety following what the governor called a shootout downtown Tuesday.

Senator England said, “I know that’s a big priority of the Governor’s to make sure that we are funding our police forces and giving them the resources and tools they need to protect us here in Mississippi.”

Senator Parker said, “It’s scary and something that we need to do everything we can to try to fix.”

Senator England says more thought needs to be given to eliminating the state income tax.

Senator England said, “I’m very much in favor of that. I just don’t want to see us do it in a way that transfers taxes to you know, our manufacturers, our; you know, the job creators here in Mississippi.”

The Senators also shared their reaction to the governor’s message on critical race theory.

Senator Parker said, “I think his comments that everyone in the state is created equally and that we should be teaching that to our children is something that I’ve held as a foremost belief my entire life.”

Senator Horhn said, “It’s a bogus scare tactic that has been fostered by many Republicans around the country. It’s a solution in search of a problem.”

Senator Horhn says overall, he gives the Governor’s State of the State a C plus.

