Rescuers lift SUV off 70-year-old pinned under front wheel

By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWARK, Del. (Gray News) - Police officers and a bystander in Delaware saved a 70-year-old woman pinned under her SUV by lifting the vehicle off her.

New Castle County Police say the 70-year-old became pinned last Wednesday under her left front tire by her left arm after exiting her SUV before putting it in park. Her right leg was in the wheel well when officers arrived.

“She was just frantic. I was trying to calm her down. I told her she was going to be fine,” Officer Nicholas Manucci told WPVI.

After a neighbor’s attempt to use a jack failed, the neighbor and four officers used their combined strength to lift the SUV and free the woman, a rescue that was caught on body camera video. She was then taken to a hospital and treated for injuries.

“I have been on six years, and I can honestly say that this is the first time I have had to do something like this,” Officer Lewis Echevarria told WPVI.

Officials commended the rescuers, saying their quick-thinking and physical actions protected the woman from further injury and possibly death. She is expected to make a full recovery, WPVI reports.

