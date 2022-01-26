Petal School District hosts annual teacher fair

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District held its annual teacher fair on Tuesday night at the district offices on Main Street.

The teacher fair is an opportunity for people interested in working at the Petal School District.

“We are looking for teachers, obviously who love children and who want to make a difference in the lives of children, but we’re also looking for people who have initiative and who are energetic and who really love the work that we do. It takes a lot of energy, obviously, to run a great classroom. We’re looking for people who collaborate well with other people and can be a good team player because professional learning communities are really a foundation piece in our school district,” says Assistant Superintendent Dr. Kelli Brown.

Teachers can come to learn about the job opportunities and the district learns more about candidates for the upcoming openings next school year.

“We are always excited about the people who come to our job fair. Obviously, we’re going to this kind of starts our look as we get ready to hire for next school year. This gives us a first glance at who’s available who’s interested. Because we want to hire the best in Petal,” says Brown.

Brown says if you’re a teacher interested in the Petal School District you can still apply.

“It is not too late. We’re going to have openings, we will have new classrooms that we’re going to need for next year. Our principals are going to be going through that on a weekly, sometimes a daily basis looking to see what’s available in our community,” explains Brown.

You can learn more about Petal School District jobs here.

