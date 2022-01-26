Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Netflix confirms ‘Squid Game’ will be back for season 2

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Green light! “Squid Game” is coming back for a second season, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos confirmed Friday.

The violent series was streamed worldwide for 1.6 billion hours in the first 28 days of release, making it Netflix’s biggest show ever by a long shot.

The streaming service paid $21.4 million for the first season, and according to Bloomberg, it has $891 million in “impact value.”

The show features more than 400 desperate, broke contestants invited by a mysterious organization to compete in a series of children’s games to win a pool of about $38 million. You later learn that those games have deadly consequences if you don’t win.

“Squid Game” won three Golden Globes, including best TV drama. It also made history at the Screen Actors Guild Awards by becoming the first non-English series to score a nomination.

Further details about the show’s next season have not been released.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
WOMEN OF THE MOVEMENT - "Let the People See" - After her son's body is recovered in...
Hattiesburg native lands role on new ABC miniseries
David A. Batson, 50, was charged with sexual battery of a child under the age of 14.
Petal man arrested for sexual battery of a child
Michael Keys, 30, of Laurel, was charged and arrested for indecent exposure on Monday, Jan. 24.
Man sentenced for exposing himself to women in Ellisville
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document

Latest News

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Kelli Brown Brown says if you’re a teacher interested in the Petal...
Petal School District hosts annual teacher fair
FILE - Boston Red Sox David Ortiz reacts before a baseball game against the New York Yankees,...
David Ortiz elected to Baseball Hall of Fame; Bonds, Clemens, Schilling left out
Equinox Coffee opened its second location inside USM's Wesley Foundation on Tuesday.
Coffee shop opens inside USM’s Wesley Foundation
A scientist has discovered that Saturn’s small moon Mimas (left) likely has something in common...
Saturn’s ‘Death Star’ moon may have a hidden ocean, scientists discover
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly press conference,...
Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk