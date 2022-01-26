MSDH: 6,596 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths reported in Miss. on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

MSDH said 6,596 new coronavirus cases were recorded on Tuesday as of 3 p.m.

19 new deaths were also reported between Jan.14 and Jan. 25.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 705,598 and 10,774, respectively.

Around 781 COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in the Pine Belt. The death was reported in Marion County.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, about 78,318 COVID-19 cases and 1,079 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 6,502 cases, 98 deaths

Forrest: 19,149 cases, 268 deaths

Jasper: 4,314 cases, 66 deaths

Jones: 18,973 cases, 251 deaths

Lamar: 15,320 cases, 142 deaths

Marion: 6,252 cases, 124 deaths

Perry: 2,714 cases, 57 deaths

Wayne: 5,094 cases, 73 deaths.

MSDH last said 572,098 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

MSDH last reported that 3,628,759 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,707,090 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

