Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Cross-country bicyclist makes stop in South Mississippi while spreading awareness for colon cancer

By Amber Spradley
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Michigan man who is traveling across the nation on a bicycle made a stop in Gulfport Tuesday.

Dave Klein is pedaling from Los Angeles to St. Augustine, Florida, down bustling freeways and the back roads of the country.

“It really is amazing how much you can ask of the body to do, and it will just do it,” Klein said.

Klein is a chief photojournalist at WDIV Local 4 News in Detroit.

He embarked on the open road about two months ago in honor of his close friend Donna, who has been battling colon cancer for four years.

“Colon cancer is the second leading cancer-causing death in the country. It’s not a small issue,” Klein said. “And in fact, one out of five people who have been diagnosed with it are between the ages of 20-54.”

With a will to save lives, Klein is now spreading awareness from one state line to the next, through rain or shine, heat or cold.

He said connections he has made along the way have made his trip worthwhile.

“That’s just the phenomenal part about this whole ride,” he said. “People want to do the best, and they want to give, and they are generous, and that’s one thing that, you know, that I’m really getting out of this.”

With 2,700 miles under his belt, Klein is about 500 away from his finish line.

“The things that Donna’s going through with the colon cancer and the COVID are so much greater than just me doing this ride,” Klein said.

If you would like to donate to Klein’s cause and the Colon Cancer Coalition, click here.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
WOMEN OF THE MOVEMENT - "Let the People See" - After her son's body is recovered in...
Hattiesburg native lands role on new ABC miniseries
David A. Batson, 50, was charged with sexual battery of a child under the age of 14.
Petal man arrested for sexual battery of a child
Michael Keys, 30, of Laurel, was charged and arrested for indecent exposure on Monday, Jan. 24.
Man sentenced for exposing himself to women in Ellisville
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document

Latest News

.
Petal School District hosts annual teacher fair
.
Pine Belt leaders react to governor’s State of the State address
Gov. Tate Reeves gave his State of the State address Tuesday in Jackson.
Pine Belt leaders react to governor’s State of the State address
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Kelli Brown Brown says if you’re a teacher interested in the Petal...
Petal School District hosts annual teacher fair
Equinox Coffee opened its second location inside USM's Wesley Foundation on Tuesday.
Coffee shop opens inside USM’s Wesley Foundation