Coffee shop opens inside USM’s Wesley Foundation

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi students now have a new option for getting that very important morning cup of joe.

Tuesday morning, Equinox Coffee officially opened inside the Wesley Foundation on Montague Boulevard.

It’s the second Hub City location for the coffee shop.

There’s also an Equinox Coffee on Hardy Street.

“We just really wanted to provide a space and they can do coffee and why not have a space where we can meet students over a cup of coffee and build relationships, that’s our biggest thing, is building relationships with students,” said Eric Davis, executive director of the Wesley Foundation.

“It was a good opportunity for the Wesley Foundation, the students on campus and us as a business, to expand us, get more students into the Wesley Foundation and give them a good caffeine dose and a place to study,” said Taylor Hensley, owner of Equinox Coffee.

Equinox Coffee on Hardy Street has been open for three years.

