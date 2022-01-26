Car catches fire in Laurel High parking lot

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Some may have noticed smoke billowing from the parking lot at Laurel High School on Wednesday morning.

Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown said a Nissan Altima caught fire in the parking lot just before 8 a.m.

Brown said flames were seen coming from the engine compartment of the vehicle when firefighters got to the scene. First responders were able to extinguish the flames within minutes.

Brown said the car was badly damaged by the fire, but everyone inside was able to escape unharmed.

A spokesperson for the Laurel School District said the car did not belong to a student or faculty member, and the fire did not cause any disruptions to the school day.

