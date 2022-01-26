Win Stuff
01/26 Ryan’s “Clear & Cold” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Cooling down again before another short-lived warm up as the rollercoaster continues.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Yesterday’s front has brought freezing conditions back to the Pine Belt, but we’ll only see a short-lived cold snap. It’ll stay just above freezing in Hattiesburg this morning, but continued cooling through the day will have us in the 20s by tomorrow morning. In between, expect a cool but sunny afternoon with a high in the low 50s today. As I mentioned earlier though, all of these changes will be fairly quick. We’ll warm quickly back to 60 by Thursday afternoon, but another front is poised to bring more cooling for the weekend. That’ll send us back into the 20s for a few mornings, but short-lived once again as we’ll be back into the 60s by the start of next week, warming nearly back to 70 by the middle of the week.

Overall, the rest of this week will remain cooler than average, but next week will be warmer...just a tad wetter as showers return by Tuesday.

