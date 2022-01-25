Win Stuff
West Jasper School District installs filtered water fillers

The school district announced it has installed the fillers on every campus
The district says they are working very hard to get the stations installed on every campus as soon as possible.(Mia Monet)
By Mia Monet
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEST JASPER, Miss. (WDAM) - The West Jasper School District is installing brand new water filling stations at each school.

The district announced the arrival of the stations on Friday. In the next few weeks, they will be available to every student in the district.

They started by installing them at Bay Springs Middle School. Principal Johnny Milsap says he is very excited.

“It’s a good money saver instead of using those plastic bottles. As a matter of fact, we use our monies to buy some water bottles for our students. And so now they have access to get the water instead of having to come to the office and get a bottle every time they’re thirsty. So it’s gonna be really healthy and safe for our students. So we’re very excited,” says Milsap.

The district says they are working very hard to get the stations installed on every campus as soon as possible.

