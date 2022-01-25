Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Sunny tomorrow with another blast of cold air this weekend

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be mostly clear and cold with temperatures in the upper 40s. Tonight will be cold with lows falling into the low 30s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny. It will also be windy at times with winds from the north between 10 to 20 mph. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Thursday will be warmer with sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s.

Another cold front will move though on Friday, bringing us another shot of cold air. Highs will be in the low 50s with cloudy skies.

Saturday will be sunny and cold with highs in the upper 40s. Winds will be breezy at time from the north.

Sunday will be nice and sunny with highs warming up into the upper 50s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
WOMEN OF THE MOVEMENT - "Let the People See" - After her son's body is recovered in...
Hattiesburg native lands role on new ABC miniseries
David A. Batson, 50, was charged with sexual battery of a child under the age of 14.
Petal man arrested for sexual battery of a child
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Sen. Joseph Thomas, D-Yazoo City, holds a copy of the proposed congressional redistricting map...
Mississippi governor signs bill for congressional remap

Latest News

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 1/25
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 1/25
01/25 Ryan’s “Damp Start” Tuesday Morning Forecast
01/25 Ryan’s “Damp Start” Tuesday Morning Forecast
01/25 Ryan’s “Damp Start” Tuesday Morning Forecast
01/25 Ryan’s “Damp Start” Tuesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 1/24
Rainy tonight with cooler weather tomorrow