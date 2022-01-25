Sunny tomorrow with another blast of cold air this weekend

This evening will be mostly clear and cold with temperatures in the upper 40s. Tonight will be cold with lows falling into the low 30s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny. It will also be windy at times with winds from the north between 10 to 20 mph. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Thursday will be warmer with sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s.

Another cold front will move though on Friday, bringing us another shot of cold air. Highs will be in the low 50s with cloudy skies.

Saturday will be sunny and cold with highs in the upper 40s. Winds will be breezy at time from the north.

Sunday will be nice and sunny with highs warming up into the upper 50s.

