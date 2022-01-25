Several volunteer fire departments respond to Moselle mobile home fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Several Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to a mobile home fire in Moselle Monday afternoon.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Ovett, Union and Southwest volunteer fire departments responded to the fire shortly after 1 p.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the single-side mobile home completely taken over by flames.

Homeowner Duke Jarell said no one was home, and the flames were first reported by a nearby worker.

Bumgardner said the fire does not appear to be suspicious in origin. (Jones County Fire Council)

The home suffered catastrophic damage.

Bumgardner said the fire does not appear to be suspicious in origin.

No injuries were reported.

Dixie Electric also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.