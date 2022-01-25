Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Several volunteer fire departments respond to Moselle mobile home fire

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the single-side mobile home completely taken...
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the single-side mobile home completely taken over by flames.(Jones County Fire Council)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Several Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to a mobile home fire in Moselle Monday afternoon.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Ovett, Union and Southwest volunteer fire departments responded to the fire shortly after 1 p.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the single-side mobile home completely taken over by flames.

Homeowner Duke Jarell said no one was home, and the flames were first reported by a nearby worker.

Bumgardner said the fire does not appear to be suspicious in origin.
Bumgardner said the fire does not appear to be suspicious in origin.(Jones County Fire Council)

The home suffered catastrophic damage.

Bumgardner said the fire does not appear to be suspicious in origin.

No injuries were reported.

Dixie Electric also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David A. Batson, 50, was charged with sexual battery of a child under the age of 14.
Petal man arrested for sexual battery of a child
Silver Alert issued for 47-year-old Jackson woman
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Capri Movie Theatre to show first film in decades
Sen. Joseph Thomas, D-Yazoo City, holds a copy of the proposed congressional redistricting map...
Mississippi governor signs bill for congressional remap

Latest News

Doctors discuss increasing COVID hospitalizations and thoughts on a potential peak
.
West Jasper School District installs filtered water fillers
The district says they are working very hard to get the stations installed on every campus as...
West Jasper School District installs filtered water fillers
HPD says both car burglary and possession of a stolen weapon are a felony and anyone caught...
33 car burglaries lead to 20 stolen weapons in Hattiesburg this month